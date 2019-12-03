Wright falls just short of fairytale return

SHE’S BACK: Tyler Wright reached the final Maui Pro in her first event back on the world tour. Photo Ed Sloane/WSL

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright fell just short of a fairytale comeback when she reached the final of the Maui Pro in Hawaii.

It was her first Championship Tour event after almost 18 months on the sideline battling neurological problems from the virus.

She was looking to emulate her older brother Owen Wright, who returned from a 12-month lay-off from a head injury before winning his first event back on the Gold Coast in 2017.

In the end, it was Tweed Heads surfer Steph Gilmore who proved too strong in the final at Hawaii yesterday.

“I feel very lucky and grateful to be here ,” Wright said.

“It was only a couple of months ago that I was still in a rough place. I would love to thank the people who have helped me get here today.

“A lot of that is my girlfriend, Alex. She has been there the entire time for me. She saw it all. “She saw the worst of the worst and to be here today, to be surfing, and to be happy and healthy, it was a rough one and I am so enjoying this moment.”

Wright was aiming for a third straight world title in 2018 before the virus wiped her from competition in the second half of the season.

Since then the World Surf League has held qualification events for the Olympic Games next year while women are now on equal pay with their male counterparts on the tour.

Wright can still qualify for the Olympics if she goes through the 2020 ISA World Surfing Games in April.

“To see all the girls qualify for the Olympics and to see the first year full year of equal pay, that is a huge moment in our sport” Wright said.

“To sit on the sidelines and watch that, I became a huge fan of this sport. I want to thank everyone that has taken part in that.”

The first event of the season next year could be the first time all three Wright siblings have competed on the same tour event in two years.

Younger brother Mikey Wright has missed most of this year with a back injury while Owen Wright is currently ranked 7th on the men’s tour.