Wright back in the swing of things

FINAL FOUR: Owen Wright reached the semi-finals of the Central Coast Pro. Ethan Smith

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Owen Wright has started his year with a semi-final finish at the Central Coast Pro.

He went into Qualifying Series event as the top seed after finishing sixth on the world tour last year and was the second best Australian surfer behind second-placed Julian Wilson.

Wright lost his semi-final to eventual winner Connor O'Leary who will have to requalify for the main tour through the QS this year.

Far North Coast surfers Stu Kennedy and Callum Robson were eliminated before the quarter-finals.

"It's so great to have in Australia as it really fills the gap for guys trying to qualify for the CT and improve their seed,” Wright said.

"We don't surf conditions like this too often on the CT so it was a real test for me.

"I'm stoked to be here and supporting these Aussie events and preparing for the season ahead.

"There is so much great talent coming through in Australia so I'd love to see some of these younger guys and girls go far.”

Wright will surf in the Quiksilver Pro on the Gold Coast in April having previously won the event in 2017.

He generally performs well on the Australian leg of the tour with the World Surf League signing off on a new deal to keep the Margaret River Pro.

It looked like it might have dropped before WSL announced its partnership with Tourism Western Australia has been extended until at least 2021 after a new agreement was signed between the two organisations last week.

The deal confirmed the event will continue for another two years, with a further option for extension.

"I'm so stoked we'll be heading back to Margaret River for at least the next three years,” Wright said.

"I've had so many good waves and great memories over there and with all of the great food and wine in the region, it is definitely my favourite place to take my family on tour.

"Out of all of the places we go on tour Margaret River has the most powerful waves - I love it and can't wait to get back.”

Younger sister Tyler Wright will be back in the water this year after missing the second half of last season with chronic fatigue.