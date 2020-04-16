Menu
Black smoke from a fire burning at Monaltrie.
News

Wrecking yard fire near Lismore

Alison Paterson
16th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
UPDATE 4.10pm: IT IS understood the fire was caused by a vehicle fault.

"A workers car caught fire at the scrap yard," Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said.

"A fault in the car caused it to catch on fire."

Insp Bruce said the full cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed.


More to come.

 

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to attend a fire at wrecking yard on Gundurimba Rd, Monaltrie, this afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews are currently route to the burning wrecking yard.

"There is heavy machinery and car parts on fire. which is causing the black toxic smoke," he said.

"RFS crews have four tankers on scene and there are four trucks from Fire & Rescue Lismore and Goonellabah.

The Rural Fire Service said o their FiresNearMe website that they were alerted around 2.32pm today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were tasked to the incident at 3pm today.

"One road ambulance is on scene," he said.

"They are treating one person for minor burns on their hands."

More to come

fire monaltrie northern rivers emergency
Lismore Northern Star

