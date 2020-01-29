Menu
Plane wreckage found but there's no sign of pilot and wife

by Elise Williams
29th Jan 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:09 PM
SPECIALIST police have located the wreckage from a Sunshine Coast light plane that went missing near Moreton Island last week.

The bodies of both people on board - the 70-year-old pilot and his 52-year-old wife - were not found.

Water police and members of the dive squad made the discovery in about 36 metres of water north of Moreton Island around 2.30pm.

The discovery follows an extensive search after the Brisbane couple made a mayday call on the afternoon of January 22.

