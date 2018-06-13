WRAP: Council to chase pensioners for $1m in unpaid rates

DECIDING if pensioners with outstanding rate debts should be chased for payment saw passions run high as councillors debated the matter at the June meeting on Tuesday evening.

After much debate, an amendment was passed which means all pensioners owing more than $1000 will be sent a letter advising them the exemption which previously prevented council from chasing them for outstanding debt no longer exists.

Council is now able to attempt to recover more than $1million which is owed by more than 340 pensioners and which would be wiped out after 20 years.

Councillor Neil Marks said talking to people who are behind in their payments was the ideal solution.

"We not sending Tony the Toe-cutter around,” he said.

"Debt recovery is an option to have a conversation with people who are falling behind in their payments.”

Cr Gianpiero Battista spoke against the matter.

"Let's not put everyone in the same basket,” he said.

"Let's concentrate on the people who are 15 years behind...not the people who are perhaps (delaying paying) because of a big dental bill.”

There was a lively debate about customer service, debt recovery, preventing escalating debt and not "hounding the community for money.”

After a delay to discuss confidential matters, the Lismore Council meeting finally got under way at 7pm.

The public gallery had a sizeable audience comprising 19 people with interested groups including six members of the Lismore Workers Swim Team in attendance.

Champion multi-class swimmer, Ben Auckram, 14, was there to support his father Tony, who was asking council to allow the Memorial Pool to keep lane eight for the use of multi-class athletes to use the lane as if offered easier and more dignified access.

Mr Auckram's address drew applause from the gallery after he explained why lane eight is vital for multi-class swimmers.

"My son Ben who has spina bifida struggles daily, but since taking up swimming he has broken three Australian and NSW record and more than 200 north coast records,” Mr Auckram said.

"He and he and the other multi-class swimmers need to use lane eight, it takes them longer to enter and exit the pool than other kids. he relies heavily on his wheelchair for mobility at the pool and being able to use this lane means they can enter and exit the pool without feeling embarrassed or humiliated otherwise they cannot train to their potential.”

LWST president Todd Yourell also addresses councillors in a request to be charged the least amount possible for their access licence for Lismore Memorial Pool and Goonellebah Sports & Aquatic Centre.

"We are a small family-friendly club and what might seem to be a small amount for council is really a lot for a small club like ours to pay,” he said.

"Please council, be considerate to the needs of the club.”

Cr Greg Bennett spoke in favour of the LWST and said it's fair all swim clubs be charged the same amount.

At 8.42pm the motion was carried, much to the relief of the LWST supporters.

Mr Yourell was thrilled with the result which means the club will be charged $10 per member, not the $20,000 council was debating.

Ben said being able to use lane eight meant a great deal to him and the other multi-class swimmers and he was relived the matter had been resolved.

A formal process for residents to plant their verge gardens with fruit and vegetables aslo known as the matter for Adoption of amendment to Policy 8.11.3 and Edible and Sustainable Streetscape guidelines, failed to get traction.

Cr Nancy Casson spoke against the matter.

"In terms of litigation there was no worry but in our current world we have no control over litigation and this presents us with an admin and legal nightmare,” she said.

The matter failed to be passed which means council will continue to use exiting guidelines to ensure compliance.

Debate over development approval for DA17/422 Subdivision at 198 Gungas Road, Nimbin into 20 large residential lots (which saw council staff questioned regarding a Land Use Conflict Risk Assessment) was brisk and the motion was carried.

The Procurement Policy was carried at 8:59pm.

An amendment 23 to the Lismore Development Control Plan - Chapter 16 Rural Landsharing Communities was carried.

The Tender T2018-03 Albert Park Baseball Complex Redevelopment - Detailed Design and Specifications was carried at 9:03pm.

Finalisation of Lismore Flood Appeal was carried unanimously at 9:05pm.

Planning Proposal to amend LEP - Reclassification and rezoning of Council owned land at 619 and 627 Skyline Road, Goonellabah was carried.

The 2018-2023 Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy was carried at 9:11pm.

Council's Investments - May 2018 was carried at 9:12pm.

The Traffic Advisory Committee Report - 16 May 2018 was carried at 9:15pm.

Documents for Signing and Sealing including Easement in favour of Essentail Energy including a Deed of Agreement, a Renewal of Lease at Molesworth House, License to Lismore Swans Football Club for use of Oakes Oval and Mortimer Oval, License to Marist Brothers Cricket Club fro use of Oakes Oval, was carried.

Financial Assistance - Section 356 Report includes the Air Force Cadets new banner $279, Alby Pickford for North Coast Basketball Public School Team $250, sponsor Lily Munce to attend Pony Club Australia finalist awards in Canberra $3000, Special needs children to attend Circus Quirkus and the $3000 sponsorship of the Lismore Speedway's 50th anniversary publication, was carried unanimously.

At 9:24pm Council cleared the public gallery for the following confidential business: 18.1 Commercial Use and building construction without Development consent at 221 Emerson Road, 18.2 Unapproved building works on a Multiple Occupancy at Davis Road Jiggi, 18.3 Unapproved residential use of buildings below flood planning level and 18.4 Failure to comply with Council Orders for Compliance with Development Consent - Keen Street, Lismore.