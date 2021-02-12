Menu
Plans for the upgrade to the Casino Memorial Swimming Pool.
News

‘WOW, WOW, WOW’: Spectacular plans for Casino pool

Rebecca Lollback
11th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
A fly-through has been released of the proposed $9 million upgrade to the Casino Memorial Swimming Pool.

The pool was built in the 1950s and now needs major upgrades to provide a modern and safe facility for the residents.

An indoor pool is proposed in the upgrade.
Residents were asked for ideas and feedback, industry experts were consulted and Richmond Valley Council produced a draft masterplan.

Plans for the revamp include the replacement of the filtration systems, reconstruction of the junior pool, major works on the 50m pool, a splash pad, indoor 25m heated pool and new water slides.

The federal government has provided a $3.5 million grant for the project and the council has committed almost $2 million.

The total cost is $9.05 million.

"This project is an important priority for our community which will deliver a high-quality, year-round pool facility to serve the needs of current and future generations," the council said.

"The design consultant has recently produced a digital render of how the project will look once completed.

"It's hoped work on the first stage of the upgrade will commence by the end of May.

"Council is also investigating options for funding the remainder of the project."

 

A gym is planned in the pool upgrade.
When the council posted the fly-through on social media recently, residents were clearly impressed with the plans.

Kylie Browning: "Looks awesome! Very impressed."

Brenda Armfield: "That is going to be absolutely fantastic."

Anna Eckersley: "Wow, wow, wow."

