Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty and his teammates train on Waiheke Island. Picture: rugby.com.au
Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty and his teammates train on Waiheke Island. Picture: rugby.com.au
Rugby Union

Last resort for Wallabies

by JAMIE PANDARAM
21st Aug 2018 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAIHEKE Island was voted by Lonely Planet as one of the top 10 must-visit places in the world.

It has just 10,000 residents, and many wealthy Kiwi investors have holiday homes on the resort off the coast of Auckland.

It boasts several world-class wineries and restaurants, olive farms, and pristine beaches.

And it is in these secluded, plush surrounds that the wounded Wallabies are plotting to create one of the biggest upsets in their history.

Not having beaten the All Blacks in Auckland since 1986, coach Michael Cheika decided to shake up the routine this year and take his squad to Waiheke, a 40-minute ferry ride from Auckland's wharf.

It is an odd choice, but clearly the old methods didn't work.

While most tourists are drawn here for wine-tasting, the Wallabies are likely to only be tasting sweat ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Aerial view of Putaki Bay in Waiheke Island. Picture: istock
Aerial view of Putaki Bay in Waiheke Island. Picture: istock

Australia's bruised players held a recovery session on Monday, and will have intense training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday.

"We do this quite often, changing up the camp locations, we were in the Hunter Valley two weeks ago so it's something we do quite a lot so it's not monotonous," Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty said.

"It's often a nice change for the boys doing different things when we do get away from rugby."

Haylett-Petty said the move to Waiheke this year had nothing to do with keeping away from the prying eyes of All Blacks spies or the sledging of their fans.

"[It's] pretty beautiful," Haylett-Petty said.

"Waking up to this is pretty good. We haven't had much time to see anything yet but I'm sure on the day off we'll get around the island and do something."

Related Items

all blacks bledisloe cup rugby championship rugby union wallabies

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after crash at Alstonville

    Motorbike rider killed after crash at Alstonville

    News THE 39-year-old man suffered critical injuries when he was thrown from his bike after the crash at the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Highway.

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

    News "Challenging" bushfire still being controlled, but conditions may change

    Inside the century old hydro plant which could power a town

    premium_icon Inside the century old hydro plant which could power a town

    Environment It was first opened on Christmas Eve way back in 1925

    Heartbroken bride-to-be has wedding ring stolen

    premium_icon Heartbroken bride-to-be has wedding ring stolen

    News Nightmare robbery just two weeks from couple's big day

    Local Partners