'Wouldn't be dead for quids': Ballina band's tribute to Raz

Ballina man Raz Burtonwood in a still from the music video for The Nocturnes new song, Wouldn't be Dead for Quids.

WOULDN'T be Dead for Quids is the new song and music video by Ballina band The Nocturnes.

The song is a homage for missing Ballina man Raz Burtonwood.

The Nocturnes is a Ballina band formed in the 1990s. The four-piece reformed last year for a charity gig after a 25-year hiatus.

Frontman Craig Strong said all members of the band grew up in Ballina and new Mr Burtonwood.

"When we had the reunion gig for Beyond Blue at the (Ballina) Football Club (...) and Raz was there last night, he was actually the first one on the dance floor, dancing with his shoes off and a month later he went missing," he said.

Mr Strong said the band thought it was fitting to write a song about the former teacher.

"We all knew Raz, we all went to Ballina High School and also knew him through the surfing club for a lot of years," he said.

"He is such a unique character.

"I knew him through the surf, because he was a really good body surfer; I was probably 17 and I saw him body surfing out in massive surf and I was like, 'wow that's one of my teacher's that's really cool'.

"I'm still a keen surfer and I'm on my 40s; he was an inspiration about how to live your life if you love the ocean."

The Nocturnes are, from left, Dave Johnston, David Strong, Phil Pilgrim and Craig Strong.

The musician said Wouldn't Be Dead For Quids was Mr Burtonwood's catchphrase.

"When you asked him how he was, he would always answer 'wouldn't be dead for quids', it was his thing," he said.

Mr Strong said the music video was made by Jason Moss, who was Neighbour to Raz Burtonwood.

"Jason used to do these quirky litte videos and Raz used to be on them so he had some footage of him for the music video, which is his own tribute to Raz as mucha s the msuic is our tribute," he explained.

Mr Burtonwood, 69, failed to returned from his regular morning ocean swim on February 16.

The former Ballina High School teacher was involved in Ballina Lighthouse Surf Club, rugby union and league, water polo, outrigger canoeing and cross country groups throughout the area.