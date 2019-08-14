Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Waterpro director Clint Adams and job ad
Waterpro director Clint Adams and job ad
News

Would you work for this bloke? Boss’s bizarre rules raise eyebrows

14th Aug 2019 1:59 PM

AN ADELAIDE business owner says he's not afraid to be labelled a "dickhead" after a bizarre set of "laws" for his employees were labelled "red flags" by social media, declaring there is a method to his alleged madness.

Waterpro founder Clint Adams's says he wants his irrigation supplies business to become a national leader in its field, so he created"12 Immutable Laws" he says he developed to help guide his growth, culture and employees.

But, the commandments, including guiding principles like "No dicks" and "No dry humping" or "get rich right" and "treat money like blood", appear to have sparked a mixed reaction on social media.

The rules came to light in a Seek job ad featuring video of Mr Adams explaining what his rule really mean and why they are important.

Waterpro founder Clint Adams explains his offbeat set of rules.
Waterpro founder Clint Adams explains his offbeat set of rules.

The ad quickly caught the attention of some in Adelaide's media circles on Twitter but they did not appear to be in a rush to apply, calling Mr Adams' rules "red flags" for potential workers.

The list of rules starts with "do the right thing" but becomes more offbeat as it continues.

According to Mr Adams, there are good reasons for each rule and they haven't caused any problems to date.

Mr Adams said he expected some would react negatively to the ad but those who found them a turn off wouldn't be likely to fit in at Waterpro anyway.

"If someone watches that video and thinks I'm a dickhead then they're not going to apply and that leaves more time for people who do think it's sounds like a good place to work," he told The Advertiser.

"Actually my very first hire still works with me and is coming up to ten years," Mr Adams said.

He said he expected his Immutable Laws to become even more important as his business grew (hopefully) to a national level.

 

Waterpro's “12 Immutable Laws”
Waterpro's “12 Immutable Laws”

The full list:

- Do the right thing

- Play the long game

- No dicks allowed

- Strike while the irons hot

- Always on the accelerator

- Treat money like blood

- Get rich right

- No dry humping

- Leopard and spots

- F#%k normal

- Get it done, having fun

- Ready, fire, aim

More Stories

bosses strange rules

Top Stories

    Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    premium_icon Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

    Celebrity A WHEELCHAIR-BOUND eyewitness says everyone was shocked as glass bottles were thrown through the air at Northern Rivers league match.

    Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    premium_icon Cash, drugs seized during raids at Lennox Head homes

    Crime Three search warrants were executed on the Northern Rivers

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    How the Lismore tip fire may have started

    News Smoke is covering the city today as the fire continues to smoulder

    #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A stylish fundraising dynamo and two burlesque dancers on the list