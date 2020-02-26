Would you walk all night to support cancer victims?

Lismore’s Relay For Life is set to take place on March 28. Photo Credit: Claudia Williams

THE Cancer Council’s Relay for Life will return to Lismore this March, giving locals the opportunity to walk through the night to raise funds and awareness for Aussie lives that have been touched by cancer.

Thousands will participate in more than 200 relays nationwide to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones that have been lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise money to fight back against cancer.

The event will take place on March 28 at the Southern Cross University Lismore Campus, starting at 3pm on Saturday and continuing through to 9am the next day.

All proceeds raised go to the research, support and advocacy work of the Cancer Council NSW.

Purple Week saw many stores ranging from Lismore’s CBD, to Lismore Square, Goonellabah and beyond, colour their shopfront purple in the name of cancer research.

Community Relations Coordinator, Erin Turnbull, said “it’s wonderful to see how many businesses supported the cause this past week, we are so grateful for the efforts put toward purple decorations and the awareness that has been spread about Relay for Life.”

Leanne Thompson, chairwoman for the Lismore & Villages Relay For Life, said “awarding the ‘Best Dressed Store’ was extremely difficult, as all the stores looked incredible and we really appreciate the efforts of everyone involved.”

“However, The Boys Hair & Makeup in the Lismore CBD and Makoda Boutique at Lismore Square took home Best Dressed Store this year.”

To register your team today visit http://www.cancercouncil.org.au/lismorerelay.