Would you pay for parking in Brunswick Heads?

THE draft Brunswick Heads Town Centre Parking Strategy is on exhibition for public comment and Byron Council is keen to hear what people think about the introduction of revised parking durations and pay parking in the town centre.

The council commissioned consultants to conduct a parking study for the Brunswick Heads Town Centre in 2016.

They presented a draft Parking Management Strategy to inform the future management of parking and traffic in the beachside town.

The council's acting general manager, Mark Arnold, said Brunswick Heads was a popular destination for locals and tourists.

"If the lack of parking on the weekends is anything to go by this is a problem that is not going to go away,” he said.

"A lack of parking in the town centre is frustrating and Council believes the introduction of pay parking could not only improve traffic flow, but could generate revenue from visitors that will be reinvested back into Brunswick Heads.

"Parking consultants estimate the introduction of pay parking in Brunswick Heads could generate $900,000 a year which Council has undertaken to dedicate to upgraded public amenities and infrastructure in Brunswick Heads.

"Council is aware that some businesses in Brunswick Heads are concerned that the introduction of pay parking would have a negative impact on their livelihood.

"While this is perfectly understandable, business operators in Byron Bay had similar concerns before pay parking was introduced there in 2015 however since then visitor numbers have continued to increase and businesses are now quite supportive of the scheme.”

The draft Brunswick Heads Town Centre Parking Strategy will be on public exhibition until October 20.

Council staff will be visiting Brunswick Heads to talk to business owners and members of the community in coming weeks.

A random telephone survey will also be done and people are encouraged to do an online survey on Council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au.