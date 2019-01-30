Would you pay $550,000 for this 'renovator's delight'?

TRADITIONAL HOMESTEAD: The property at Lot 7/114 Maso Road is privately situated in the highly-desirable Rosebank locale, and offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a 80.5 acre share of 'prime real estate'.

IS THIS your dream home?

Or would you tear it down and start again?

One thing is for sure, this Rosebank property is certainly unique with an endearing charm.

The property at Lot 7/114 Maso Road is privately situated in the highly-desirable Rosebank locale, and offers a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a 80.5 acre share of prime real estate.

OneAgency's Katrina Ulyatt said the property, which is listed for $550,000, has received an "overwhelming” response from both locals and interstate buyers, due to high demand for acreage of this kind in the area.

"This block really is beautiful and ideally suited to lovers of nature and wildlife with koalas calling it home and a thriving rainforest regeneration,” she said.

"The house is perfectly positioned on top of the hill to capture the absolutely breathtaking views across the Minyon Valley and magnificent sun rises and, although a bit rough, it's got wonderful old world charm and definite potential with the kitchen, three bedrooms and living room still intact.”

Once a thriving dairy farm, the property has been in the same family for over 70 years, and the timber homestead includes its original features with VJ wall boards, high ceilings and hardwood timber floors.

The 80.5 acre share is part of a successful small community set up in the 80's with a total land area of 108 acres, known as a multiple occupancy, and includes tranquil private swimming holes, a stone quarry and large tropical fruit orchard.

Containing mature mangos, bananas, citrus, jack-fruit and avocados, Ms Ulyatt said the fruit orchard has potential as a market garden with a little bit of clearing, and has potential as a viable small income earner.

Ms Ulyatt said the property was a "true renovator's delight in need of major repair and restoration”, but will pay off with a little TLC.

"This property is a real gem with plenty of potential to add further improvements,” she said.

For more information phone Katrina Ulyatt on 0466 717 517 or Doug Harrison on 0412 826 516.