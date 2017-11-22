Would you pay $1.32 million for this ocean view?

PRIME SPOT: 95 Ocean Dr at Evans Head sold for $1.32m.

PRIME SPOT: 95 Ocean Dr at Evans Head sold for $1.32m.

A HOUSE with a view sold for $1.32m in Evans Head last week.

The average price of a three-bedroom house in Evans Head is $510,000 but 95 Ocean Drive has a stunning view across the bar and out to sea.

Sold by Brad Diconoksi from First National, Ocean Drive is not the first property in recent times to pass the million dollar mark.

LJ Hooker principal Brian O'Farrell said they sold a home on Catilina Crescent for $1.25m.

"These are properties in prime positions and they don't come up very often,” Mr O'Farrell said.

"It's in keeping with what's coming down the coast from Lennox and Ballina.”

The problem in Evans Head is availability of properties, Mr O'Farrell said.

Holiday rentals can also bring in $1000 a week.