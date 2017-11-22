Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Would you pay $1.32 million for this ocean view?

PRIME SPOT: 95 Ocean Dr at Evans Head sold for $1.32m.
PRIME SPOT: 95 Ocean Dr at Evans Head sold for $1.32m.

A HOUSE with a view sold for $1.32m in Evans Head last week.

The average price of a three-bedroom house in Evans Head is $510,000 but 95 Ocean Drive has a stunning view across the bar and out to sea.

Sold by Brad Diconoksi from First National, Ocean Drive is not the first property in recent times to pass the million dollar mark.

LJ Hooker principal Brian O'Farrell said they sold a home on Catilina Crescent for $1.25m.

"These are properties in prime positions and they don't come up very often,” Mr O'Farrell said.

"It's in keeping with what's coming down the coast from Lennox and Ballina.”

The problem in Evans Head is availability of properties, Mr O'Farrell said.

Holiday rentals can also bring in $1000 a week.

Topics:  evans head million dollar price tag northern rivers property ocean drive real estate

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

Ski jump would be 'as high as Lismore Base Hospital'

Ski jump would be 'as high as Lismore Base Hospital'

ARE plans progressing to bring this controversial facility to Lismore?

Miracle drug may be Violet's only chance of survival

Violet Rickard, 6, pictured with her mother Anna Rickard, is hoping for access to medication that could help treat the degenerative disease SMA she has been diagnosed with.

Expensive treatment could be the difference between life and death

Town asks: Where are our police?

STILL WAITING: Members of the Alstonville community are angry at the lack of policing despite a promise made 12 months ago for not just one, but two police officers permanently in the area.

Anger is growing over the lack of policing

Man allegedly used bleach to clean scene of bloody bashing

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

His victim was punched and kicked so hard he lost consciousness

Local Partners