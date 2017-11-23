Would you mix your sushi with your tacos?

Partners William Wright and Tomomi Inoue had a trial run open day last Sunday where they were overwhelmed by the popularity of the new restaurant.

Partners William Wright and Tomomi Inoue had a trial run open day last Sunday where they were overwhelmed by the popularity of the new restaurant. Tomomi Inoue

JAPANESE and Mexican was probably one of the last combinations you would expect to be served on one plate.

However, a new Evans Head restaurant has done exactly that.

Jalapeno popper sushi and karaage chicken burritos are just two of the fusion dishes partners William Wright and Tomomi Inoue have created for their new restaurant.

But don't knock it till you try it, at their trial open day last Sunday, Japxican had to turn away customers after selling 100 orders in 3.5 hours.

"It went really well, we sold out of a lot of things very quickly... so we had to shut the doors and unfortunately turn people away,” Mr Wright said.

He said they initially had the idea of opening up a Mexican food truck for Evans Head.

However, when a shop front became available they couldn't turn down the opportunity to launch a restaurant and takeaway service.

"I could see Evans Head was calling out for some sort of variety and that's why I put all my chips on it really,” Mr Wright said.

"Because my partner Tomomi is Japanese, everyone kept on telling us we needed Japanese and we were pretty set on Mexican.”

"I was talking to a friend one day he basically thought Japxican so we thought we would run with that.”

Mr Wright said he and Ms Inoue have been working tirelessly to prepare for their official open day.

"The last four weeks we have been flat out just setting up the shop, rebuilding it and we just pushed to get over the line to do this pre-start date to get a feel.”

"We just want to get our training wheel off first so we can start getting comfortable in the kitchen.”

Japxican will be officially open for business from this Saturday.