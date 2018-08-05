Would you like to sing with Isabella A Capella?

VOCAL group Isabella A Capella is looking for new members from across the Northern Rivers, and will be holding auditions to find the best candidates.

We had a chat to the group's new musical director, Grace Cockburn.

Where are you from originally?

I grew up and attended performing arts schools in Sydney. My mum moved to the Northern Rivers over 10 years ago and I lived with her for a few years.

How did you land the job as music director?

It is important for me to always have music in my life. So, while living in Lismore, I discovered and joined the group in 2011. During that time we embarked on a three-week tour to Japan.

After travelling around for some time, I settled in Brisbane to study at the Jazz Music Institute where I graduated with honours last year.

Being based in Brisbane, I would often commute down to Lismore to visit family and friends. During these trips, I would occasionally joined Isabella a cappella for rehearsals and performances.

Then musical director, Dylan Curnow, put together a project called 'For Four' of which I became a member: A smaller group made up of vocalists from Isabella a cappella, we recorded and released an album and toured Japan with it in November 2017.

Having put many wonderful years into the group, Dylan felt it was time for him to move on to other projects and asked if I would like to take over as musical director.

What would you like to do with the choir going forward?

The choir has been operating in Lismore for over 30 years and I would love to continue growing its reputation and skill set for many years to come.

We rehearse every Tuesday at Southern Cross University, where we learn repertoire and refine our group sound. The group has always performed an eclectic mix of musical genres with a strong focus on arranging.

What are you after in this call for new members?

All people aged 18 and over who love to sing are welcome. Although reading music is a plus, it is not essential.

Vocal technique does get covered in rehearsals, but as it is a group of people, some prior vocal training would be ideal.

We welcome all different voice types and genders.

We are looking for vocalists from all over the Northern Rivers through to Tweed Heads that are willing to commit to majority of our weekly rehearsals.

Our repertoire is predominantly sung a cappella, so a love of harmonising is key.

How can they contact you?

Anyone interested in auditioning can contact me by email at isabella.acappella@gmail.com or by phone on 0432 980 855.

What else do people considering joining in need to know?

The group runs out of Southern Cross University, and has provided entertainment at graduation ceremonies for many years.

The group has undergone 11 tours to Japan in the past and intends to organise many more.

For many years now, Isabella A Cappella has been involved in the encouragement and promotion of Lismore's relationship with its sister city in Japan, Yamato-Takada.

The group has a history with the Australia-Japan foundation and the important work they do.