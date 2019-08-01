Would you like a million-dollar view with your Thai food?

Spice It Up Thai Restuarant co-owner Matthew Jackson is excited to share their chosen dishes with Northern Rivers community.

Marc Stapelberg

A POPULAR North Coast Thai restaurant is ready to throw open its new doors to offer customers a "million-dollar view" with their delicious meal.

Spice It Up Thai owner Matthew Jackson said while relocating the long-standing restaurant from the Mullumbimby Bowling Club to the Ocean Shores Country Club was a long time coming, it was well worth the wait.

"The new venue is perfect," Mr Jackson said.

"We've relocated to somewhere where we offer sea views, there's a really good air-conditioner and the facilities are more modern.

"The relocation is starting to feel really settled and we are getting used to the sea views... they are picturesque and a better view than the Mullumbimby bowling club that's for sure.

"We are all really excited to open."

Spice It Up Thai Restuarant co-owner Matthew Jackson with Aidan Dwyer and Stewart Pontin are excited to share their favourite dishes with Northern Rivers community. Marc Stapelberg

The much-loved restaurant has developed a reputation for its unique menu inspired by traditional recipes from its various regions.

The team has 18 years of experience including working in Thailand, and use local fresh produce and seafood.

Mr Jackson put the popularity of the restaurant down to the service and quality of the authentic dishes.

"Over the past 14 years,we've had a very strong following and have a very long line of loyal customers," he said.

"A lot of our customers come from the Byron Shire region, not just Mullumbimby - and they are coming down from Tweed heads and Brisbane.

"Customer's reactions to the relocation have been very positive."

Continuing his many years working with Thai food and flavours, Mr Jackson said his strong affiliation with Thailand began when he was 17-year-old.

"I'm a qualified chef and started my chef apprenticeship at the original River Thai restaurant in Brunswick Heads, dating back in 1993," he said.

"I love it, my wife Elle is also Thai... I love the produce, the Thai flavours and how healthy the food is."

Mr Jackson said the Spice it Up Thai's traditional menu will remain the same, as well as the pricing structure and the staff.

"The whole snapper and dry curry sauce...with crispy basil is very popular," he said.

"We have our classics too, like chicken and cashew-nut stir fry - our roast duck curry and lychee and our seafood laksa are also very popular.

"We can Cater for functions and we are a great wedding venue... we have a great wedding menu available which will be on the website soon. We are one of the only venues in Byron Bay who offer 180-degree sea views with a venue of this capacity."

Opening of the Ocean Shores restaurant is on track for this Friday, August 2, at 5pm. Bookings can be made via Spice It Up Thai's Facebook page.