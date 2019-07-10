Would you host a weeding birthday party?

PARTY GIRL: Andreina Bustillos spent her birthday removing Bitou Bush from the sand hills at Brunswick Heads.

TIME spent weeding may not be many people's idea of an ideal birthday celebration.

But Suffolk Park child educator Andreina Bustillos chose to celebrate her recent 35th birthday with a local volunteer land care group removing Bitou Bush from the sandhills at Brunswick Heads.

She joined with Byron Shire Chemical Free Landcare (BSCFL) on a recent Saturday for a four hour weeding session and is encouraging others to do the same.

"I felt like being hands on with nature and giving something back to the land,” she said.

"It was my way of expressing gratitude and supporting a project that restores the local environment.”

BSCFL Coordinator Nadia de Souza Pietramale would like to open the offer for all Byron Shire residents.

"If everyone, or even half of the Shire population, spent 4 hours per year caring for public land we wouldn't have any weeds and no need to use synthetic herbicides,” she said.

The department of Environment and Energy regards Bitou Bush as one of the worst weeds in Australia due to its invasiveness, potential for spread, and economic and environmental impacts.

Bitou bush threatens coastal dune vegetation along Australia's east coast and infestations of bitou bush drastically alter the environment for many native birds and animals.

BSCFL are currently working on three sites including a 5 hectare site at Brunswick Heads Crown land lot 428, a 3 acre section of New Brighton dunes far South behind the last houses and Saltwater Creek section- adjacent to the Mullumbimby Community Garden.

"Our working bees will be alternated between all three sites, so theirs plenty of opportunities for weeding parties,” said Ms de Souza Pietramale.

"Volunteers give a gift of weeding and receive the gift of learning to implement sustainable land management practices.”

Saturday working bees dates for 2019.

- July Saturday13th and 29th;

- August Saturday the 10th and 24th;

- September Saturdays the 7th and 21st;

- October Saturday the 5th and 19th;

- November Saturday the 2nd; 16th and 30th;

- December 7th and the 14th (Christmas Party);

Go to: byronshirechemicalfreelandcare.org