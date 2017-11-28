Menu
Would you hire goats to eat the weeds at your property?

LAWN MOWERS: Julia Hentzsch took to Facebook to see if the Byron Shire community would be interested in a goat weeding service.
Samantha Poate
by

A BYRON Shire resident believes she has the answer to an environmentally friendly and cost effective weeding service.

Owner of Groovy Goats Julia Hentzsch posted of a community Facebook page earlier this week to gauge their response to a goat weeding business for the Shire.

"I thought alright well maybe I'll just check in with the community about the goat weeding business because I've got goats myself,” Ms Hentzsch said.

"Then I thought well how can I actually make them work for me so that I can have the goats without them costing me a lot on feed.”

She said she received a lot of comments on the post of support and others interested in using her service.

"I was very surprised, it was a lot of great people commenting and being very interested in it because in the wet season everything grows.”

Ms Hentzsch believes her business will be successful because it will be an easier way to tackle uncontrollable and hard to reach shrub.

"There are a lot of areas that are fully overgrown or really difficult to get access to.”

"Very rocky, hilly and the whipper sniper services are not really that keen on it either because it can be dangerous.”

"If it is really hardcore shrub you've got to get heavy machinery to do the job and that also costs a lot of money to do that.”

The next stage is to do research to work out the finer details.

"It's definitely got people wanting to use these services, so getting it to run right now if my little hurdle," Ms Hentzsch said.

"I am working on the costs, battery, fencing, how many metres do I need, how many goats and in what type of enclosure.”

You can find Ms Hentzsch at Groovy Goats on Instagram.

"If anyone is interested and wants to chuck in some dollars to get the fencing, I'd be very happy.”

