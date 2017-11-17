$24 for this new hemp burger: Would you buy it?

FIRST it was soy, then when man-boob paranoia took over (fake news or not), people started to gnaw their way through piles of kale.

Now hemp is legally allowed to become the next big thing in the health food industry.

Only recently approved for human consumption, hemp has long been available as a high-protein pet food.

On Sunday, Byron Bay vegan Restaurant Elixiba launched their new hemp burger, which consists of a patty containing hemp seeds, a parsley and tarragon based green ailoi, lettuce, tomato and caramelised onion.

As Elixiba is part of a franchise, the burgers created by executive chef Sarah, are also on offer at their Moroochydore and Robina stores.

Byron Bay head chef Evan Seaward said they had been popular, with more than 80 sold in Byron so far.

"They're vegan, gluten free and paleo," he said.

"The whole restaurant is plant based, it's a movement that's starting to happen."

And the hemp burgers are just the beginning.

Elixiba could soon see a host of other hemp based foods and drinks available.