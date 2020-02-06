Would a $100 voucher encourage you to play sport?

MOTIVATION: Active Adult Vouchers could help more people over 18 years get active and help their physical and mental health.

MOTIVATION: Active Adult Vouchers could help more people over 18 years get active and help their physical and mental health.

THE Active Kids Voucher has proven to be an effective method of getting more children involved in sport, and now it’s time to think about offering one for adults.

There is no doubt that a government initiative would be of enormous benefit to individuals, families and the community.

In 2019 the NSW Office of Sport revealed more than 34,150 youngsters on the Northern Rivers took advantage of the Active Kids Vouchers.

It seems an equivalent for adults makes perfect sense.

Some people love the action of touch football, for others sailing, cycling, martial arts, disc golf, archery or one of the many codes of footy float their boat.

Age is no barrier either ‒ a mate of mine is in his 80s and surfs daily.

I’m 58 and cycle to the newsroom (weather allowing) as well as surf, do yoga and weights.

The annual Masters Games floods Lismore with talented athletes aged over 30, in many cases some were closer to 70.

Let’s get this up and running ‒ pun intended.

Sure the pollies will wail and whine about the cost, but it’s not their money, it’s ours which we pay through rates and taxes.

Sports club, gear and gym memberships can be costly.

We know keeping active and fit is critical, yet balancing work, parenting, study, volunteering, caring for pets and other responsibilities, our own exercise needs often take a back seat.

Being part of team sport or exercise class allows us to meet people and make friends, get out and get our hearts pumping..

And if you reckon we don’t need AAV, here’s some frightening data from Healthstats NSW:

● Almost one in two adults is above a healthy weight; 60.3 per cent of men and 46.6 per cent of women.

● Only one in 16 adults or (6.6 per cent) ate the recommended serves of vegetables each day

● Only one in two adults (46.6 per cent) ate the recommended serves of fruit each day and only three in five adults were sufficiently active (58.4 per cent) playing sport, walking the dog, playing tennis, etc.