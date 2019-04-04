'WORTH THE WAIT': Customers 'emotional' over new centre

AS ONE of the first shoppers to enter Byron Bay's newly opened multi-million dollar shopping complex, Louise Heanes was emotional to join in a moment of history.

Ms Heanes said it had been a long time coming for Mercato on Byron and the Palace Cinemas, which the kids and herself were very excited about.

"I'm here early to be part of the opening, and we were there on Tuesday night at the closing of the old Woolies,” Ms Heanes said.

"We were the last to leave and it was quite emotional because I've been here for 15 years and was one of the only things that was the same.”

Shoppers marvelled at the new complex, but the biggest excitement of the day was the opening of Woolworths and customers were aplenty, lining up early to get the first glimpse of the promised "new generation” store.

Bed Bath N Table, The Reject Shop and Otto Kebabs also joined Woolworths in opening their doors yesterday.

Key features of the Woolworths include new products as well as a stone baked artisan bread range as part of the new full-production bakery, a bigger organic produce range, bigger vegan-friendly range, a sushi-bar and modest fish market, a wider selection of gourmet deli cheeses, and a butcher.

Kerri Ossip said her family had been "counting down the sleeps” to the opening.

"We've been very excited about the new Woolies - we're from Sydney originally so it feels like a piece of home,” she said.

It was also revealed the new Woolworths is one of the biggest employers of local people in Byron Bay, with 175 staff including 30 new team members.

Woolworths operations manager for Southern Queensland, Brett Mclain said the new "ultra-modern, cutting edge” store was "long overdue”.

"Once people experience it they will absolutely think it's been worth the wait,” he said.

"This store is a 'version 3' and has quite a different decor. The fresh food area is really predominant in the store. Some of the offers in this store that didn't exist in the old store are a sushi bar, a full-service butcher shop with trade-qualified butchers, a full-production bakery where all bread is hand-made on site from scratch from Australian flour.

"There is about a 30 per cent larger range of groceries and frozen perishable food, including a whole dedicated isle to international foods.”

There is also a "massive” range of cheese, which is one of the biggest ranges on the Northern NSW area.

Cusotmers Dominic Land and Levi Beck said Woolworths staff can expect to see them a lot, as they thought the new store "amazing”.

"The bakery and sushi sections are great, and the UK section especially is very nice and feels like a slice of home.”

The Palace Cinemas will open today, and more stores will be announced soon.