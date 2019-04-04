Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay's new multi-million dollar shopping complex Mercato on Byron has opened.
Byron Bay's new multi-million dollar shopping complex Mercato on Byron has opened. Jasmine Burke
Business

'WORTH THE WAIT': Customers 'emotional' over new centre

JASMINE BURKE
by
3rd Apr 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS ONE of the first shoppers to enter Byron Bay's newly opened multi-million dollar shopping complex, Louise Heanes was emotional to join in a moment of history.

Ms Heanes said it had been a long time coming for Mercato on Byron and the Palace Cinemas, which the kids and herself were very excited about.

"I'm here early to be part of the opening, and we were there on Tuesday night at the closing of the old Woolies,” Ms Heanes said.

"We were the last to leave and it was quite emotional because I've been here for 15 years and was one of the only things that was the same.”

Shoppers marvelled at the new complex, but the biggest excitement of the day was the opening of Woolworths and customers were aplenty, lining up early to get the first glimpse of the promised "new generation” store.

Bed Bath N Table, The Reject Shop and Otto Kebabs also joined Woolworths in opening their doors yesterday.

Key features of the Woolworths include new products as well as a stone baked artisan bread range as part of the new full-production bakery, a bigger organic produce range, bigger vegan-friendly range, a sushi-bar and modest fish market, a wider selection of gourmet deli cheeses, and a butcher.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kerri Ossip said her family had been "counting down the sleeps” to the opening.

"We've been very excited about the new Woolies - we're from Sydney originally so it feels like a piece of home,” she said.

It was also revealed the new Woolworths is one of the biggest employers of local people in Byron Bay, with 175 staff including 30 new team members.

Woolworths operations manager for Southern Queensland, Brett Mclain said the new "ultra-modern, cutting edge” store was "long overdue”.

"Once people experience it they will absolutely think it's been worth the wait,” he said.

"This store is a 'version 3' and has quite a different decor. The fresh food area is really predominant in the store. Some of the offers in this store that didn't exist in the old store are a sushi bar, a full-service butcher shop with trade-qualified butchers, a full-production bakery where all bread is hand-made on site from scratch from Australian flour.

"There is about a 30 per cent larger range of groceries and frozen perishable food, including a whole dedicated isle to international foods.”

There is also a "massive” range of cheese, which is one of the biggest ranges on the Northern NSW area.

Cusotmers Dominic Land and Levi Beck said Woolworths staff can expect to see them a lot, as they thought the new store "amazing”.

"The bakery and sushi sections are great, and the UK section especially is very nice and feels like a slice of home.”

The Palace Cinemas will open today, and more stores will be announced soon.

byron bay mercato on byron northern rivers business palace cinema woolworths
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Nothing comes close to this': Spectacular home up for sale

    premium_icon 'Nothing comes close to this': Spectacular home up for sale

    Property IT WAS designed by a highly accomplished architect, and now this luxurious Lennox Head home could be yours.

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Northern Rivers missing from 2019 Federal Budget

    premium_icon Northern Rivers missing from 2019 Federal Budget

    Politics Business chambers have welcomed extra support

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Goanna's x-ray reveals its big mistake in chicken coop raid

    premium_icon Goanna's x-ray reveals its big mistake in chicken coop raid

    Environment Goanna avoids surgery after gobbling something other than eggs

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Luxury new restaurant open just one day a week

    premium_icon Luxury new restaurant open just one day a week

    Business The venture emerged when two local chefs decided to work together

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:00 AM