Worst passwords: Is yours on this list?

WE HAVE passwords for everything these days - your computer, phone, internet banking, Facebook, email ... the list goes on.

But are you choosing the right type of password?

Lismore crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said he had done about 20 fraud seminars in the last few months.

"At every one of them I have been approached by people who tell me that their Facebook or internet banking has been broken into,” he said.

"When asked about their password they all said it was one that was very easy to guess.”

Is your password on this list? If the answer is yes, change it now.

"No-go” passwords include anything on the above list, your maiden name, favourite footy team, your pet's name or even your name with your year of birth after it.

"People hunting for your password will look through your Facebook page for clues,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"For example if they see you are a mad Parramatta supporter they may try 'Parramatta' or 'Parra1947'.

"Ideally you want a password that is utterly impossible for anyone to guess.”