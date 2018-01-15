WORST NIGHTMARE: Mum's panic after son, 4, went missing

Byron Bay mum, Jo Chaseling and her family are grateful for the help of the community and emergency services in finding her son Miles, 4, who went missing on Thursday, January 11 while at a friend's birthday in Byron Bay.

Byron Bay mum, Jo Chaseling and her family are grateful for the help of the community and emergency services in finding her son Miles, 4, who went missing on Thursday, January 11 while at a friend's birthday in Byron Bay. Claudia Jambor

FIGHTING off panic was critical for Byron Bay mother, Jo Chaseling, as she was thrust into every parent's worst nightmare.

Ms Chaseling refused to let "the dreadful what ifs" creep into her mind as she endeavoured on a desperate search to find her son, Miles, on Thursday morning.

"If I start letting my mind wander about the dreadful 'what ifs', it wasn't going to help me and it wasn't going to help find him," she said.

"I guess I just did my best to just hold it together."

The four-year-old was enjoying a day out in the park near Clarkes Beach with family and friends at birthday party before he decided to go for a wander.

Miles Chaseling, 4, went missing last week in Byron Bay. He was found two hours later.

Ms Chaseling said she turned away for just a few moments to make a phone call and the next thing she knew he had vanished.

"It can happen in the blink of an eye, I've heard people say that before and it's funny sitting here saying it," she said.

For Ms Chaseling and her husband, it was a terrifying turn to the celebrations when they realised their boy was missing.

She did her best to stay calm as police, the Volunteer Rescue Association, surf lifesavers and the greater Byron Bay community scoured the town for little Miles.

But she couldn't stop contain herself when she saw her little boy walking back with the couple who found him two hours later.

"When Miles was found and I saw him the tears flowed then, we had him," she said.

Byron Bay mum Jo Chaseling is reunited with her son, Myles, 4, who went missing for two hours. Christian Morrow

The couple who found Miles told Ms Chaseling they heard him calling out from a fire escape stairwell.

"I think that's something I guess hadn't thought of to tell kids, that when they are lost to keep making noise, keep calling out, asking for help," she said.

"Because if he had been quiet in there, he may not have drawn any attention."

Although it remains a mystery as to how little Miles found his way into a secure apartment block, she's certain there was one thing that was crucial in finding him - the community's help.

Some people even drove into Byron Bay just to help wit the search.

"It was nothing short of incredible the support we were given and something we will always be beyond grateful for," Ms Chaseling said.

Reflecting on the ordeal, the mother said keeping calm and getting the authorities involved quickly was vital in finding her little boy safe and sound.

Going back over the series of events that led to little Miles wandering off, Ms Chasling said "it can happen to anyone".

"I generally consider myself to be more on the helicopter parent end of the spectrum and it still happened," she said.

As a mother, she pondered the question as to whether incident's like Thursday's could ever be prevented.

She joked that "beyond not letting Miles out of the house until he's 21", she would continue to keep a watchful eye over Miles and her other two kids, aged 9 and 7.

Many parents have contacted Ms Chaseling with their own experiences of losing kids while out and about in support and comfort after Thursday's scare.