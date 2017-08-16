'Worst ever' flu season continues

Northern NSW residents have been hit with multiple strains of influenza in 2017.

IT'S OFFICIAL - Northern NSW in in the grip of its worst flu season in at least 17 years and emergency departments across the region are under intense pressure to cope.

The latest statistics from the NSW Health reveal that more than 1100 people have been diagnosed with the disease this year.

Flu season runs throughout the winter and continues into September so this number, now sitting at 1124, is rising by the day.

It's already a significantly worse situation than last year, when 963 people were diagnosed by year's end.

A breakdown of the different strains of the flu virus shows that while Type A diagnoses were higher in 2016, and Type B diagnoses were higher in 2015, this year there is a high level of both types, which combined account for the unprecedented number of diagnoses.

FLU SPIKE: Am edited graph from NSW Health illustrating the winter spike in different flu strains over the last three years. Available at http://www1.health.nsw.gov.au/IDD/#/FLU NSW Health

It's effectively a double whammy.

The caveat is that testing protocols have improved in recent years making it more likely that people are correctly diagnosed with influenza rather than flying under the radar.

WORST EVER: The number of flu diagnoses this year in Northern NSW is 16% higher than last year and the most since at least 2001. NSW Health

It's expected that the flu will continue in its current intensity until at least the next several weeks and the Northern NSW Local Health District is still encouraging people to vaccinate against the virus.

Vaccination is free for groups in high risk categories such as those with chronic conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and Aboriginal people.

Those eligible for a free vaccine should make an appointment with their local doctor as soon as possible.

Other people can see their GP or chemist.

Across the country there has been 71,256 cases of flu diagnosed this year to August 14, with 33,244 of those in NSW.

It's widely expected to be one of the worst Australian flu seasons in several years, with NSW residents the main culprit.