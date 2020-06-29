‘Worst drink-driver seen in a decade’

eastercop SK215028 Acting Sergeant Ken Sands breathalises Deb O'Neill, as police increase their presense on the roads this Easter holiday.

A BURPENGARY East woman has been charged after allegedly recording a blood-alcohol concentration over six times the legal limit.

Deception Bay Road Policing Unit acting officer-in-charge Ken Sands says it is the highest reading he has seen in the past decade.

Acting Senior Sergeant Sands said police intercepted the 29-year-old woman at Old Bay Rd, Deception Bay, at 1.45am on June 24, due to her manner of driving.

When stopped police officers noticed the woman was allegedly displaying signs of intoxication.

Acting Senior Sergeant Ken Sands from Deception Bay Police Road Policing Unit. Picture: Peter Cronin

Sen Sgt Sands said the woman recorded a roadside blood-alcohol concentration over 0.3 per cent.

She was taken to Deception Bay police station for further testing where she allegedly recorded a reading of 0.298 per cent.

Sen Sgt Sands said it was "pretty scary".

"The highest one I've seen in my service is mid point-threes, but certainly in the last decade this is the highest reading I've seen," Sen Sgt Sands said.

"I believe that once you get up to point three like that you are almost at the point of alcohol poisoning."

The woman was arrested and is expected to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on July 23.

Another 27 people have been charged for drink or drug-driving in the Moreton Police District in the past week, including a 28-year-old Caboolture man who allegedly recorded a breath alcohol reading of 0.102 per cent.

Acting Sen Sgt Sands said the driver was spotted by police at Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture, about 3.10pm yesterday.

He allegedly returned a positive test and was taken back to Caboolture police station where he allegedly recorded a sample double the limit.

He is expected to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on July 23.

Of the offences two were charged for drink-driving on Redcliffe roads, one at Burpengary, seven at Caboolture, five at Bribie Island and one at Woodford.

Originally published as 'Worst drink-driver seen in a decade'