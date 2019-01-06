Menu
What can be done to solve NSW's recycling and waste crisis?
Environment

'Worsening crisis': Recycling issue needs a solution

5th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
RESIDENTS are being asked to participate in a "landmark" recycling survey as part of a campaign to solve the "worsening recycling and waste crisis".

The survey has been launched as part of the Local Government NSW's Save our Recycling campaign which calls for a state-wide approach to recycling, including the collection, processing and reusing of recyclable material in NSW.

LGNSW president Linda Scott said the survey was a pertinent opportunity for Northern Rivers residents to share their attitudes towards recycling and play an active role in combating the current crisis.

She said recycling systems have relied heavily on the export of recycling to countries that have invested in the facilities to reprocess it, such as China and Malaysia.

But now these countries now winding back the amount of recycling they will accept, which means NSW needs a new solution for waste management.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said his council had endorsed the Save Our Recycling campaign.

"Across our Shire we have already observed huge public support for recycling as it is a practical measure that helps the environment," he said.

"In addition, the council is also supporting its chief executive Terry Dodds as he calls on the State Government to investigate Waste to Energy as a waste disposal alternative for waste that would otherwise end up in landfill.

"In 2017-18, the NSW Government collected $727 million in from industry, business and local government through the waste levy, with $300 million of that paid by councils.

"Currently, only about 18 per cent of the $300 million paid by councils is reinvested into local recycling and waste management, with the rest disappearing into government coffers."

To get involved in the campaign, visit https://saveourrecycling.com.au/survey/

Lismore Northern Star

