'Worse than Lismore's ark': Your say on new Byron sculpture

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay.

The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Holly Honey: That's terrible - I thought it was a cheap Christmas tree at first.

Gail Hartnett: I don't think it would have been possible to recreate the drawing of the concept into an actual structure to start with, and then there is the fact it was not a local artist which was part of the criteria. Many dodgy decisions involved in this, which does not help one endear oneself to this artwork. We drive past it regularly and said the last time we went by it that it will never look any better. We will never get used to it.

David Middleton: It's a pity they didn't spend the money on fixing the roads!

Michelle Colpus: With all due respect to the artist (who is a real person with feelings and is probably rocking in a corner from all the horrible comments), it doesn't float my boat.

Courtney Taylor: Not a fan. Looks like something you see around a prison fence. A turtle, dolphin or whale sculpture would of been nice.

Sue Lawla: Very disappointing and not worthy of beautiful Byron.

Shane Olive: It's kind of quite comical how bad it is. It's just so stupid bad. Why? I'm not an art expert by any means, but I know it looks ridiculous. You can see the actual most easterly point of Australia lighthouse just a minute up the road, did anyone actually think of that? Or is that one not good enough? But anyways, wasn't their money they were spending.

Brett Darnell: It's not the go. Why obstruct the real thing with a sculpture of it? Surely something like a Migaloo whale sculpture in reference to being the most easterly point of Australia where all sea creatures must navigate past would of been better.

Vicki Joy: Why have a fake, glittery distraction when the real thing looks perfect on the hill behind?

Julie Wadsworth: Looks like shredded aluminium cans run over by the council slasher

Heidi Louise: The drawn picture looks like a lighthouse and doesn't look too bad. The actual sculpture looks nothing like the picture! Kind of looks like a Christmas bell... I think it is worse than the ark.”