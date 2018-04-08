Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caitlin Thwaites is happy playing off the bench behind Caitlin Bassett.
Caitlin Thwaites is happy playing off the bench behind Caitlin Bassett.
Commonwealth Games

World’s second best happily benched

by GREG DAVIS
8th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

DIAMONDS sharpshooter Caitlin Thwaites has hit a perfect 63 shots from 63 attempts in Australia's opening pool matches at the Commonwealth Games.

But she is next to no chance of starting in netball's gold medal match next Sunday.

And Thwaites is more than happy with her fate as the Diamonds' approach on the Gold Coast is to hunt glory as a 12-strong pack.

Thwaites is arguably the second-best goal shooter on the planet. The world's best goalscoring machine just happens to be her teammate and Australian captain Caitlin Bassett.

 

The Diamonds take on South Africa at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on Sunday night and Thwaites is ready, willing and able to continue her role as the best bench weapon at the Games.

Thwaites has nailed 63 of 63 shots so far in the Commonwealth Games.
Thwaites has nailed 63 of 63 shots so far in the Commonwealth Games.

She knocked down 39 shots in the second half of the 94-26 win over Northern Ireland on Thursday night and played the first half in the 79-24 victory over Barbados on Friday night when she finished with 24 goals before handing over to Bassett at halftime.

"I'm just doing what every goal shooter aims to do every game but it's just very rare that you achieve that. I just don't want to jinx myself now,'' Thwaites said.

"It's a great environment to be a part of at the Diamonds. The culture of the team and the depth of talent that we've got across all positions is just amazing and means we have a real team-first mentality.

"Everybody is happy to play whatever role they are given. It could be to start or be an impact player off the bench. Everybody wants to contribute any way they can which has taken the team to another level."

Star shooter Caitlin Bassett will be key to the Diamonds’ Games campaign.
Star shooter Caitlin Bassett will be key to the Diamonds’ Games campaign.

Thwaites says playing in the same squad as Bassett at international level since 2012 has elevated both her game and the game of her skipper.

"We support each other. Getting out there and doing my best pushes her and C-Bass doing her best pushes me,'' she said.

"It's a good relationship that we've got."

Thwaites said while the Diamonds have been dominant in their opening pool matches, there was always room to finetune moving into the business end of the tournament where Australia is gunning for a fourth netball gold medal.

"We probably have a couple of little patches where we fade out a little and aren't as clinical as we can be,'' Thwaites said.

australia diamonds caitlin bassett caitlin thwaites commonwealth games 2018 netball
Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

Man's eye 'gouged' in busy Northern Rivers park

Crime THE man allegedly punched the victim in his head and stuck his finger in his eye after a dispute about littering.

  • 8th Apr 2018 10:44 AM
$1.6M dedicated to Ballina Shire projects

$1.6M dedicated to Ballina Shire projects

Politics TWO projects to receive a massive funding boost.

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

News Helping staff to give the best care to paediatric patients.

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

Fishing SLSA say there have been 158 rock fishing deaths in the past 13yrs

Local Partners