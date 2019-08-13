World’s most over the top SUV revealed

A CALIFORNIAN company known for its radical modifications has created what it calls "the off-road supercar" and the world's most powerful SUV - and it comes with options usually reserved for military machines.

The Rezvani Tank X is an upgrade to the original Rezvani Tank, albeit with design modifications to beef-up the fighter jet-inspired looks.

Rezvani Tank X is based on the new Jeep Wrangler.

It starts life as the latest Jeep JL Wrangler and shares much of its interior, but gets a wild new body with chunky shapes and edges and some of the wildest features ever fitted to a roadgoing vehicle.

"Born from the vision of a pure driving experience, the Rezvani Tank was designed to be the most capable vehicle on and off the road," the company's website states.

On top of the US$349,000 ($520,000) asking price for the basic Tank X there are dozens of options and accessories that can further drain your wallet.

Rezvani Tank X is one of the world’s most capable off-road machines.

One of the more radical is "Electromagnetic Pulse Protection" that provides "military tested protection from electromagnetic pulses (EMP), coronal mass ejection (CME) and all forms of power surges". As a US$2500 option it's just the ticket for those concerned about attacks on their electronic gadgets.

Night vision is, naturally, also available for another US$6500.

Rezvani Tank X has some military grade hardware.

One relative bargain is the "Black Vue Cameras" that continuously stream footage into the cloud as a backup of the Tank adventures. It also includes motion sensors that begin recording if someone approaches the vehicle when it's parked.

Those wanting more security can choose the on-board safe for the centre console.

Or, if you're more into the aesthetics you can get the "Starry Night Headliner" that turns the inside of the roof into a mass of LEDs designed to look like the night sky.

The Rezvani Tank X has a plush interior.

The car also promises plenty of thrills courtesy of the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine.

A more powerful version of the engine fitted to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon - a drag car special based on a car called the Hellcat - it is claimed to produce 1000 horsepower, or 746kW. That makes it more powerful than any supercar currently available in Australia.

It also gets Fox shock absorbers, the same brand used in the radical Ford Ranger Raptor.

The previous Rezvani Tank was purchased by singer Chris Brown and actor Jamie Foxx, each of whom clearly likes to stand out on the road.

The good news for those bored of their modified Toyota LandCruisers or hotted-up Holden utes is that Rezvani produces the Tank X in right-hand drive, for an extra US$6500.

By the time you throw in GST and luxury car tax don't expect much change from $800,000.