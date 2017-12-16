World's first solar train launches in Byron

THE much-anticipated solar-powered railway has launched in Byron Bay, marking a world first.

The new train marks the first time a train has run on Byron Bay tracks in 13 years.

Townsfolk were cheering as the train took off, and apart from one brief interruption from a man sitting on the tracks in a wheeled chair - causing it to stop momentarily - it all went according to plan.

Police were at the scene to remove the man.

The two-carriage lovingly restored 1949 NSW train now carries passengers between North Beach Station and the centre of Byron Bay township.

World's first solar train: The world's first solar powered train has been launched a Byron Bay.

It costs $3 one-way for a three-kilometre trip that takes about seven minutes, allowing resort guests - and anyone else who wants to board, to avoid the Byron township traffic.

There's room for 100 seated passengers.

The train may have been eight years in the making, but it was only last year the project went solar.

The Byron Bay train will operate a limited service until January when the full schedule will commence.