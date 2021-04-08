World’s best thoroughbred estate lists for $35m

At this epic property, the horses are living the dream with some of the world’s best facilities including their own spa, gym and hyperbaric chamber.

At this epic property, the horses are living the dream with some of the world’s best facilities including their own spa, gym and hyperbaric chamber.

Australia's best developed thoroughbred property with a horse spa, hyperbaric chambers, 43 paddocks and five houses is on the market.

The 97.5ha Bong Bong Farm at Moss Vale is owned by prominent thoroughbred breeders Paul and Angela Fudge, who operate Waratah Thoroughbreds from the site.

Made up of five properties accumulated over 13 years, the Moss Vale estate at 100 Headlam Road is being offered via an expressions of interest campaign with a guide of circa $35m.

The facilities are unlike anything seen in Australia.

Inglis Rural Property director Jamie Inglis said Bong Bong Farm was unlike any other thoroughbred property in Australia and was one of the best in the world.

"Paul and Angela looked visited many properties in the world and plucked the best ideas from them to build this amazing facility," he said.

"It has been their love, dream and hobby all rolled into one."

Mr Inglis said if it wasn't for ill health in the Fudge family, then this property would have never come up for sale.

This is a equine spa for horses.

"The quality of the build and attention to detail is amazing, and there is not one aspect that is not well built or thought through," he said.

Expected to appeal to both international and local buyers, the estate has a four-bedroom house with a tennis court and pool, as well as a three staff houses and another residence.

Manicured gardens surround the facilities.

"The house the family lives in is very nice, but it is fair to say the horses definitely have more luxury," Mr Inglis said.

The thoroughbred facilities are out of this world and are ideal for pre-training, breeding and spelling. There is also a well-designed paddock layout with interconnecting laneways and extensive post and rail fencing subdivided in 43 paddocks.

So much technology.

Capable of handling up to 100 horses, the property also has four John Ladd-Hudson designed barns with 61 boxes, an irrigated 1,250m gradual incline turf and sand training track. Other features include a hyperbaric chamber, equine spa, six-horse 'Sea Walker', high altitude training treadmill along with two dry horse walkers, two indoor arenas and a parade ring.

"It is difficult to comprehend the enormity and scale of investment until you have physically visited the property," Mr Inglis said.

The residences are well equipped.

Supporting infrastructure also includes four feed/workshop/machinery sheds, quarantine facility and yards as well as vetting and farrier amenities.

The grounds are impeccably manicured, professionally designed by Paul Bangay.

Bong Bong Farm also features five well-maintained residences including two fully renovated houses on their own titles, privately situated throughout the grounds.

Originally published as World's best thoroughbred estate lists for $35m

Two different types of tracks.

Bong Bong Farm has 43 paddocks.

No expense has been spent with the construction.