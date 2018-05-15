World's best restaurant calls to Wollongbar cooking student

NOMA DREAMING: Wollongbar TAFE student Tien Si Nguyen set for a three month internship to Noma, voted four times the worlds best restaurant,

WHEN Tien Si Nguyen came to Australia from Vietnam in 2012, the then 22-year-old carpenter has no idea just six years later he would be offered a Nordic Gastronomy Internship at the world's best restaurant.

Now Mr Nguyen is looking forward to heading to Denmark in July for a three month visit to participate in the Nordic Gastronomy Internship at Noma, voted best restaurant in the world four times.

There he will experience first-hand the proceedings and ethics of a world-class restaurant, as well as improve his knowledge of Scandinavian food culture and high-level gastronomy.

"I can't believe that I have been accepted,” Mr Nguyen said.

"I've been studying cookery at TAFE NSW and working in local cafes and restaurants and this gives me the opportunity to expand my international culinary knowledge.”

Mr Nguyen first discovered a passion for cooking when he enrolled in a Certificate II in Commercial Cookery at TAFE NSW Wollongbar.

Dreaming of career as a chef, he went on to enrol in a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery and has recently been awarded the TAFE NSW Wollongbar Award of Excellence in Commercial Cookery.

"I've learned so much while studying at TAFE NSW, I've been taught the tips and tricks that underpin every task that a chef does in order to get the best results,” Mr Nguyen said.

"The practical skills that I've developed have helped me work in a professional kitchen in my current job at Harvest Restaurant, but have also prepared me to take on this challenge at Noma in Copenhagen.”

While thrilled with his opportunity at Noma, Mr Nguyen also gave credit to his TAFE NSW teachers, whom he said supported his application and gave him a great reference.

"I really appreciate what they have done to get me this far, by motivating and encouraging me to follow my dream career,” Mr Nguyen said.

"I saw the advertisement for Noma online and wanted to take on the Australian attitude of having a go.”

During the internship Mr Nguyen will receive no accommodation or salary, so a fundraising event will be held on June 4 at the Nightcap training restaurant. Contact 6620 4888 for further details.