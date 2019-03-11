World-wide fitness craze coming to Lismore

WORLD CLASS: F45 Carindale and F45 Pitt Street owner Tenzin Stark will bring experience to the F45 Lismore team.

THE world's fastest growing functional training network has officially landed in Lismore.

F45 Lismore will call 2 Carrington St home from April 20, offering their renowned group exercise classes to locals in a simple, effective and fun environment.

"F45 Lismore has been in the pipeline since late last year and the group has been sourcing the ideal location and area to set up,” F45's Tenzin Stark explained.

"Lismore is a prime location and already host to numerous gyms, although we had noticed there was a lack of group fitness training facilities.

"Lismore is a strong community and it's shown by the support with floods and local events.

"These traits are imperative for making a successful and result driven F45.”

Once a student at Byron Bay High School, Tenzin now owns and operates F45 Carindale in Queensland and Pitt St, Sydney.

He will bring his experience to Lismore alongside Chris Weight, Oli Frost and Trinity Catholic College alumnus Leigh Metzeling.

Drawing on a bank of over 4,000 different exercises to create the most dynamic workouts that change daily, the addictive "sweat-fests” at F45 are designed to work every muscle group and energy system in deliberate sequence.

"The end result is more energy, visible toning and a supercharged metabolism that can burn over 1,000 calories for up to 36 hours after the workout,” Tenzin explained.

Each 45-minute class is led by qualified F45 instructors and enhanced by a high-tech backdrop consisting of F45's patented exercise monitors, real-time heart-rate monitoring and live DJs.

"[We want to] ensure our members leave exhausted and exhilarated but wanting to do it all over again,” Tenzin said.

A limited number of foundation memberships will go on sale from March 13 until opening day on April 20.

Email lismore@f45training.com.au to secure your membership.

Their famous 8 Week Challenge will begin on April 29, giving members full access to an online portal of daily meal plans and a full support system to help clients achieve results.