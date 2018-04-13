Menu
RATINGS LEADER: Australian pro Surfer Julian Wilson at Peregian Beach. Patrick Woods
Surfing

World tour leader starts Margaret River Pro with promise

Steele Taylor
by
13th Apr 2018 9:13 PM

SURFING: World tour leader Julian Wilson, of Peregian Beach, started his Margaret River Pro campaign with a heat win on Friday.

The 29-year-old bounced back from his round three exit at Bells Beach with victory over Brazil's Jesse Mendes and Australian Dave Delroy-Carr.

He scored 10.56 against his opponents' 10.00 and 3.40.

"I don't think Bells was shaky. I just didn't have much opportunity (there),” Wilson said.

"I feel like this is going to be a good year. I'm ready to square my shoulders up and not be timid and really get stuck in.”

Wilson is nursing an injured shoulder, sustained in a mountain biking accident earlier in the year.

But he's managed to fare well regardless, winning the opening event of the year at the Gold Coast and doing enough at the second event in Victoria to retain the ratings lead.

Now, he's in Western Australia and is eager to fare well.

"This is one of my favourite places in the world,” he said.

"I spend a lot of time here and am really comfortable so to move around and surf all of the spots on offer is really cool, especially today as we waited and waited and eventually it paid off.”

"That opening wave was nice.

"It was exactly how I wanted to start the heat and was the wave I was looking for. You can definitely roll the dice out there, but it is worth looking for that really good one.

