World tour could be on the cards for Kennedy

FOCUSSED: Lennox Head surfer Stu Kennedy has hit form at the right time. Damien Poullenot

A STRONG showing at the Billabong Pro in Portugal has put Lennox Head surfer Stu Kennedy within striking distance of qualifying for the World Championship Tour.

Kennedy reached the final at Portugal where he finished runner-up behind Brazilian surfer Samuel Pupo.

It was his best result since a quarter-final appearance at the Sydney Surf Pro in March.

Kennedy spent two years on the professional tour before failing to re-qualify at the end of 2017.

He has struggled since to put together consistent results on the second tier Qualifying Series. The runner-up result has seen him jump 35 spots up into 15th place on the rankings.

He now has a big chance of cracking the top 10 with a big finish in Hawaii.

The top 10 earn qualification to the world tour with plenty of points still on offer before the final event in December.

Byron Bay surfer Soli Bailey made a large charge last year which saw him qualify for the main tour for the first time.

"I can't give up now if I'm making finals,” Kennedy said.

"Hopefully I can get back on the tour and make some damage up there.

"I'd love to make the tour with (Australian surfer) Connor O'Leary because I've put a lot of focus into helping him and it'd be great to share this with him.

"The Brazilians have overtaken the world with all their event wins and we're just trying to keep up.”

Kennedy had to overcome O'Leary in the quarter-finals before taking down Brazilian Jago Dora in the semi-final.

"That was a tough heat with the tide moving in so quick and the swell increasing,” Kennedy said. "(When) we're down to the man-on-man heats you can pick the eyes out of it more and only worry about one other surfer.

"This European leg hasn't been great for me until now and it has been a long five weeks away from the family, but it feels worth it now with the money and points here before heading to Hawaii.”