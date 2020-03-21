Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 10:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one decision saved Bluesfest for the future

        premium_icon How one decision saved Bluesfest for the future

        News DIRECTOR Peter Noble talks ticket refunds, the 2021 festival and the possibility of a Bluesfest TV project.

        Stand at your driveway to honour Anzacs

        premium_icon Stand at your driveway to honour Anzacs

        News BALLINA RSL Sub-Branch backs social media movement following the cancellation of...

        The industry facing ‘imminent, catastrophic’ failure

        premium_icon The industry facing ‘imminent, catastrophic’ failure

        News THE sector brings millions into the economy, but leaders are struggling to plan...

        Changed traffic conditions in Lismore CBD

        premium_icon Changed traffic conditions in Lismore CBD

        News MAINTENANCE work to be carried out on Colemans Bridge, which will be closed.