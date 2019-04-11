World record broken, Tokyo the aim for Kawana Waters talent

IN THE POOL: Liam Schluter broke the world record for the S14 class in the men's 200 free multi-class at the national championships at Adelaide.

IN THE POOL: Liam Schluter broke the world record for the S14 class in the men's 200 free multi-class at the national championships at Adelaide. Mark Brake

SWIMMING: The coach of Liam Schluter says the "game has changed” in the men's freestyle S14 after his charge claimed the 200m world record at Adelaide.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than 18 months away, the Kawana Waters athlete looms as the man to beat after clocking 1min43.79sec at the Australian championships on Wednesday night.

He eclipsed the mark of Great Britain's Thomas Harmer (1:55.71), set last year.

"The game has changed now,” Michael Sage said.

"He'll be the one getting chased now. That's exciting and it's a new challenge.”

Sage believed the 20-year-old can get better by Tokyo 2020. "I'm stoked with how everything is going. He's got room to move,” he said.

Schluter beat Ricky Betar and Jack Ireland in in the multi-class event.

"It felt awesome, coming in tonight just thinking about the 200m free and preparing myself for it and doing a really good time,” he said in a press release.

"I wasn't thinking I would break a world record but I'm so happy.

"He's very happy for me and my mum had a nice big tear in her eye. She came down just before to congratulate me and phone has been buzzing since my race.”

He also broke the world record in the S14 400m - a non-Olympic event - on Monday.

USC Spartans' Mikkayla Sheridan was third in the women's 200m back (2:12.60), behind Minna Atherton (2:11.18).