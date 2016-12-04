World of health comes to our shores

NORTH Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) have hosted a series of workshops and events for health professionals featuring world experts over the past week.

The NCPHN said local and national clinicians have identified that patients and community would benefit most from linking up and connecting the various sectors of health care so that they work together, making it easier for patients to receive care and move between services.

Linking, connecting and integrating services improve the patient experience and patient outcomes.

NCPHN's Chief Executive and founder of the Centre for Health Care Knowledge and Innovation Dr Vahid Saberi said with an ageing population and a growing number of people living with chronic or complex health conditions, health needs were changing and demands on the health system increasing.

"In partnership with NSW Health and other organisations, NCPHN has brought these world renowned scholar and experts to our region to bring international knowledge discuss leading edge ideas on improving the health care system,” Dr Saberi said.

Prof Anne Hendry

"Connecting and Integrating care is critical if we are going to improve the patient experience, reduce duplication and waste and deliver better health care to our residents.

"Part of this is improving communication and connectivity between health care professionals in primary care (general practice and allied health), community, hospital and social services.

"These visiting scholars and health experts will share international experience and lead discussion with clinicians on the North Coast as to how to change and improve what we do here.”

Workshops were set to be held across the region this week.

Geriatrician Prof Anne Hendry, the Clinical Lead for Integrated Care, Scotland shared her knowledge of how to integrate care for older people including social care, housing and community and voluntary sectors.

Dr Richard Antonelli from the Boston Children's Hospital shared his extensive experience in re-designing systems of health care delivery at international, national and state levels.

Other experts presenting included Dr Nick Goodwin Chief Executive Officer, International Foundation for Integrated Care in the UK, Dr K Viktoria Stein, Head of the Integrated Care Academy in Europe and Dr Robin Miller, Director Evaluation University, Birmingham.