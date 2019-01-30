World of bowls on the Gold Coast

WINNING WAYS: Ryan Bester was part of the winning Broadbeach triples team at the national championships.

THE world bowls championships will be held at three Gold Coast clubs - Broadbeach, Musgrave Hill and Helensvale - for two weeks from May 23 to June 7, 2020.

Competing will be 240 of the world's best bowlers representing 24 nations.

The Gold Coast has become the hub of championship bowls in Australia. The world championships are the culmination of five years of major events played there - among them the Australian Open has been held there each year since 2016; in 2018 the Commonwealth Games were decided at 13 of its clubs.

Other events were the 2015 world champion of champions, the 2014-18 world junior championships. Still to come are the 2019 Trans Tasman tests and the 2019 Asia Pacific championships.

Staged every four years, alternating with the Commonwealth Games, the world bowls championships feature teams of five men and five women from the top-ranked nations.

Australia will be hoping to better the best-ever haul of five gold medals from eight disciplines the last time the event was held in this country.

Securing the sport's pinnacle attraction brought a joyful prediction from Queensland minister Kate Jones: "The 2020 world bowls championships will generate more than 30,000 visitor nights and an estimated $5.71 million in spending.”

Rigid Rankings

NATIONAL bowls rankings, until someone comes up with a better idea, are based on points players receive from their performance in various recognised tournaments.

Some of the best players for many reasons are unable to play in too many of these events and thus their ranking suffers. Bowlers they could beat with their shoelaces tied together are ranked ahead of them.

Still, it's the best method we have.

Bowls Australia says the method is 'underpinned by fairness, equity and a strong emphasis on major event results with a weighted points system'.

It points out that there is only one ranking system for men and women - all points achieved in any of the four bowls disciplines are combined and calculated in the one system.

Clubs are required to register to have their tournaments included in the points allocation. A non-refundable registration fee of $63 is payable at the time of registration.

Submissions closed

SUBMISSIONS by zones proposing their 2019 state pennant competitions have closed with the state match committee.

As part of their submissions the player list for each pennant club was required. This is to ensure the grades allocated to clubs are appropriate and compliant with the Conditions of Play.

If clubs want to add a player to the pennant list they must submit an application through the zone for the approval of the state match committee. The zone is to recommend any action to be taken.

Blues dominate

THE NSW side thumped Victoria 3-0 in the interstate tests played at The Entrance.

The home side used former rugby league star Brett Kenny as their pre-game motivator. It must have worked: in the first match, NSW won 76-53; in the second it was NSW again but in a nail-nibbling 57-56; in the third the Blues cleared out to make it 60-48 and a clean sweep.

The NSW Under-25s had a 2-1 win over Victoria.

The next interstate clash is against ACT at Ettalong in early February.

District championships

RESERVE pairs and fours are the first of the NRDBA district championships to be decided in 2019.

The fours, with six teams competing, will start at Ballina Cherry Street on Saturday, February 2. The finals are at the same venue next day.

A much larger contingent - 20 teams - will contest the fours at Alstonville on Sunday, February 10 with the finals the next weekend.

Underdogs shine

UP in the Top End where they have just seven bowls clubs and a few hundred bowlers throughout the whole Northern Territory, they're cockahoop. Their team - Ralph Fair, Graeme Kitto and Stan Smolski - took out silver in the national championships, going down by a mere five shots to the brilliant world class Sean Ingham, Kevin Anderson and Ryan Bester, of Broadbeach, in the final.

And in the gold medal singles, the Territory's Trystan Smallcombe was beaten from progressing when he went down 25-24 to international star Aron Sherriff.

History lesson

THE sport of bowls was introduced into Great Britain in the Norman Conquest with its name loosely translated as 'throwing the stone'

Shakespeare when he wasn't wielding a quill, was wrapped up in bowls and often refers to the game in his plays. He uses lines such as 'kissing the white', 'rubs', 'upcasts', 'onward and ever onward thus a bowl should roll'.

Some of the modern terms must have eluded him, though. Shakespeare would never say a bowl's delivery was as thin as a boarding house blanket.

MY VIEW: ON VOLUNTEERS

FINDING someone to do something for nothing these days is about as easy as finding a politician who'll knock back a chance to kiss a baby. We call the work-for-free people volunteers and they exist, but by heck they're hard to find.

Lismore City, well into its second century, would have closed its doors decades ago if it wasn't for the help of members who when work is needed are there with their hands up.

Bowls Queensland, which seems to be always coming up with helpful advice, has one of its handbooks aimed at recruiting volunteers it describes as 'the lifeblood of clubs'.

"Many clubs still struggle to find volunteers to fill their various positions and to assist the club,” it says. "Harder still is the challenge to find the right volunteer.”

Most clubs wouldn't care whether the volunteer is the right one or not. They would just like to have a volunteer.

Any volunteer.