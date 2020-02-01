World karate champion to share secrets at Lismore session

A WORLD champion karate athlete will visit Miyagi Kan Lismore in February to run three masterclasses.

On February 8, World Karate Federation 61kg Female Kumite champion, Kristina Mah, will lead three sessions at the club.

The two 90-minute Kumite sessions will comprise fighting and sparring.

One 90-minute Kata session will involve the patterns of movements involved in karate training.

Head instructor Sensei Dean Marshall said Mah's previous visit, in November last year, was a great success.

"It was an amazing experience having one of the world's best female karate athletes at our dojo," he said.

"She has become a role model to many of the students and has improved their fighting skills greatly.

"We are lucky she sees the talent here in this regional area and has made a commitment to come to our club twice a year."

Marshall said Mah was a front runner to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so young girls in the area will be able to see what was possible with hard work and a positive attitude.

Instructor Ari Carr agreed that having a world champion share her insights into training and tournament preparation was a sensational opportunity for their students.

"In November it was a great for our students who compete to see a high level karate athlete with international experience and a world champion share they way she goes about her training," he said.

"She shared how she prepares her physical and mental warm-up ahead of tournaments."

Carr said while the Kumite sessions were open to any karate athletes, the Kata sessions are limited to black-belt and above.

"Students who will benefit most will be those looking to improve when they compete at tournaments," he said.

"For example we have nine competitors who will be vying for selection into the NSW Karate team to compete at the Australian Karate Federation national championships in July."

For more information contact Miyagi Kan Lismore on Facebook or contact 0422211086 to secure a place.