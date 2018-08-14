World goes 'nutty' over Coast yoghurt brand

NUTS ABOUT IT: Sandra and Henry Gosling from COYO took out the Export and Food and Beverage categories in last year's Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

NUTS ABOUT IT: Sandra and Henry Gosling from COYO took out the Export and Food and Beverage categories in last year's Sunshine Coast Business Awards. Warren Lynam

WHEN Sandra Gosling first heard her husband's idea for a business venture she thought he had gone "nuts".

Back in 2009, Henry Gosling came up with the idea to start producing the world's first coconut-based yoghurt alternative.

Fast forward nine years and the Goslings' company, COYO, is one of the Coast's most successful food producers and exporters, which continues to form strong relationships with international suppliers.

"My husband, who grew up in Fiji, decided that coconut yoghurt would be a good thing to do," Mrs Gosling said.

"It was quite risky at the time because we weren't sure if coconut yoghurt would be accepted as a food genre as it had never been done before.

"We took a huge leap of faith and I must admit I was the last one to leap in to it."

COYO was launched at the beginning of 2010 at Kunara Organic Marketplace in Forest Glen.

"From there on it just pushed through into the natural food industry in Australia very quickly and then eventually into the international market," Mrs Gosling said.

"Being the first of its kind we had no one to ask or go to so we have had a few challenges along the way. But now it has become a massive food category that has really taken its place on the shelves."

Mrs Gosling said their main goal was to create delicious food that's good for people and for the planet.

"It's interesting because we have been researching food trends and it seems that people who aren't vegan and vegetarian are eating vegan and vegetarian food now simply because it tastes good," she said.

"Food is becoming a much, much bigger part of our lives than it ever has before. Innovative, tasty food is really on trend."

COYO was the winner in the Export and Food and Beverage categories in last year's Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

There are just over two weeks left until applications close for nominations for this year's awards.

To find out how to nominate and more information https://sunshinecoastbusinessawards.com.au.

Nominations close on August 27 and the awards night will be held on November 17.