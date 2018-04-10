'World first' technology to tackle mobile phone use in cars

The NSW Government is taking the next step towards making mobile phone enforcement technology a reality on our roads . Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

THE NSW Government was looking to develop "world first” technology to tackle the enforcement of mobile phone usage on our roads, and are calling on providers for practical, technology-based solutions.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the public call out would seek to identify potential technology and suitable suppliers for a system that will detect mobile phone offences on our road network.

"Developing this technology would be a world first and is one of the priorities of our Road Safety Plan 2021,” Mrs Pavey said.

"It's worth remembering that at 60 kilometres per hour, a car travels 33 metres in two seconds.

"Take your eyes off the road to look at your phone for a few seconds and you continue to travel, virtually blind.”

From 2012 to 2017, there were 184 crashes that involved illegal use of a mobile phone which resulted in seven deaths and 105 injuries.

During 2016/17 financial year more than 40,000 people were fined by NSW Police for illegal mobile phone use.

As part of the Road Safety Plan 2021, the NSW Government outlined its plans to implement legislative changes to allow camera technology to enforce mobile phone use offences.

Mrs Pavey said the Road Transport Legislation Amendment (Road Safety) Bill 2018 was introduced into the NSW Legislative Assembly on March 6 this year.

NSW was the first jurisdiction to introduce such legislation in Australia.

The technology will complement the NSW Government's current approach to addressing illegal mobile use which includes education campaigns, a total mobile phone ban for all novice drivers (learner, P1 and P2 drivers) under the Graduated Licensing Scheme and police enforcement.tenders.nsw.gov.au.