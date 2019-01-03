'WORLD FIRST': Professor leads undersea robot mission

IN A world first, an undersea robot has dispersed microscopic baby corals (coral larvae) in the first small scale pilot of a new technique to help repopulate parts of the Great Barrier Reef.

The LarvalBot could be compared to 'an underwater crop duster' and has a current capacity to carry around 100,000 coral larvae per mission and plans to scale up to millions of larvae.

Southern Cross University's Professor Peter Harrison and QUT's Professor Matthew Dunbabin trialled the ground-breaking initiative on Vlasoff Reef, near Cairns in north Queensland.

Professor Dunbabin engineered QUT's reef protector RangerBot into LarvalBot specifically for the coral restoration project led by Professor Harrison, who said with further refinement the technique has "enormous potential to operate across large areas of reef and multiple sites in a way that hasn't previously been possible".

Southern Cross University's Professor Peter Harrison is leading a ground-breaking project to repopulate coral reefs.

The project builds on Professor Harrison's successful larval reseeding technique piloted on the southern Great Barrier Reef in 2016 and 2017.

"This year represents a big step up for our larval restoration research and the first time we've been able to capture coral spawn on a bigger scale using large floating spawn catchers then rearing them into tiny coral larvae in our specially constructed larval pools and settling them on damaged reef areas," Professor Harrison said.

"Winning the GBRF's Reef Innovation Challenge meant that we could increase the scale of the work planned for this year using mega-sized spawn catchers and fast track an initial trial of LarvalBot as a novel method of dispersing the coral larvae out on to the Reef."

Professor Dunbabin said LarvalBot ensures existing coral wasn't disturbed.

"During this year's trial, the robot was tethered so it could be monitored precisely but future missions will see it operate alone and on a much larger scale," Professor Dunbabin said.

He said an ipad programs the mission and the larve was distributed in targeted locations akin to "spreading fertiliser on a lawn".

Professor Dunbabin said they planned to do it again in various locations with larger mega spawn-catchers and solar powered floating larval incubation pools designed to rear hundreds of millions of genetically diverse, heat-tolerant coral larvae to be settled on damaged reefs through a combination of larval clouds and LarvalBots.