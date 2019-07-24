World first 'beauty snack' from Tweed earns national award

A WORLD first "beauty snack" which claims to boost the health of your skin, hair and nails has won Health Food of the Year at the national Food and Beverage Industry Awards.

Murwillumbah's Nutra Organics began producing the unique snacks in February, with each beauty bar containing 4000mg of collagen peptides.

With a large focus on sustainability, the packaging of the product is also made from plant-based materials and is 100 per cent compostable, while the bars are also dairy and gluten-free.

Naturopath Eliza Mätas, who helped formulate the bars, said the snack was clinically proven to help reverse the effects of ageing.

"Each Collagen Beauty Bar contains 4000 mg of collagen, including Verisol bioactive collagen peptides, which are clinically proven to reduce skin wrinkles, increase skin hydration and elasticity, and support healthy hair and nails together with whole food sources of vitamin c and zinc in the bars," she said.

"These bars are a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional snack bars, and are a perfect way to get in your daily dose of collagen to help slow down and counteract the process of skin ageing."

On Thursday, Nutra Organics received the Health Food of the Year award at a gala event in Sydney.

Nutra Organics Naturopath Eliza Mätas and Marketing Manager Jemma Quinlan accept the Health Food of the Year award.

Nutra Organics marketing manager Jemma Quinlan said the company was "stoked" to be recognised for their work so quickly.

"We were really stoked, as a family business we're super passionate about supporting other local businesses, from our ingredients,our packaging, and our manufacturing, to receive that support in return really meant a lot to us," she said.

"It's the first business award we've ever applied for and we won right away, we were stoked, it's a huge achievement for us as a company and a product we're really proud of."

The Murwillumbah based company has grown rapidly in the past few years, and after operating in Currumbin for two decades has now moved into a factory six times bigger and has more than 20 staff.

The company provides more than 160 health food products Australia wide to health shops, cafes and independent grocers, while it also exports to five different countries.

The bar wrappers are made predominantly from sustainably harvested eucalyptus trees and "break down within 26 weeks once disposed of".

For every tree harvested to create the wrapper, another tree is planted.