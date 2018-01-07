Menu
World famous retreat closes for repairs

LUSH: Gaia Retreat & Spa in the Byron hinterland is set to get a $1.1million upgrade.
LUSH: Gaia Retreat & Spa in the Byron hinterland is set to get a $1.1million upgrade. Contributed
Claudia Jambor
by

LUXURY Byron Hinterland getaway Gaia Retreat and Spa will be closing its doors for three weeks to undertake repairs after major storm damage in recent months.

Director and co-owner, Gregg Cave said the retreat will close on February 12 to carry out the works that include fixing roofs, footpaths and roads.

Mr Cave said hail clusters the size of a small soccer ball during the November storm battered the property, causing damage to the roofs, organic garden and undermined roads and paths.

Maintenance and renovations to the property's timber cabins and day spa will also be undertaken during the closure.

He said the retreat closed a week before Christmas to conduct some "patch up" works before reopening on December 27.

Meanwhile, Mr Cave and co-owner Warwick Evans have lodged an application to Ballina Shire Council for a $1.1 million upgrade to the retreat.

The plans submitted last month include a new yoga room as well as new office space and re-locating an approved two-bedroom cabin site.

He hoped the application will be approved as soon as possible to get started on the expansions.

"We want to start (the upgrades) immediately," Mr Cave said.

Actress Olivia Newton-John co-owns the world famous retreat founded in 2005 with Mr Cave and Mr Evans and Ruth Kalnin.

Lismore Northern Star
