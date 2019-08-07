World famous composer dies at North Coast home

CONDUCTOR AND COMPOSER: Barrington 'Barry' Somers Pheloung was renown for his compositions and achieve fame through his TV themes for Inspector Morse, Lewis and Endeavour as well as many film scores.

CONDUCTOR AND COMPOSER: Barrington 'Barry' Somers Pheloung was renown for his compositions and achieve fame through his TV themes for Inspector Morse, Lewis and Endeavour as well as many film scores.

RENOWNED composer and conductor Barrington 'Barry' Somers Pheloung has passed away at age 65 at his home on the Northern Rivers.

Mr Pheloung scored numerous movies and TV shows over a 30 year career and his credits include the immensely popular show Endeavour, which he has been scoring for the past seven years, as well as associated programs Lewis and Inspector Morse.

Films for which he composed include the 1998 drama Hilary and Jackie (for which he received a BAFTA nomination), the 2005 Shopgirl which starred Steve Martin, and Anthony Minghella's 1990 hit Truly Madly Deeply.

As well as possessing an international reputation, Mr Pheloung's immense catalogue includes numerous concerto's, scores for film, television, radio, theatre and new media and 52 ballet scores for dance companies worldwide.

Born in Sydney in 1954, Mr Pheloung took up guitar at age six and he played in blues bands throughout his teenage years.

At 18 he relocated to London to study composition, conducting, double bass and guitar at The Royal College of Music and in 1977 won a place on the International Course for Professional Composers and Choreographers at Surrey University.

Other acclaimed television work for the composer includes Red Riding Trilogy: 1983, The World of Nat King Cole, Portrait of a Marriage, Stanley and the Women, Channel 5 News, Good-bye Cruel World, Blood & Peaches, Mickey Love, Cinderpath, Brown Bears Wedding and the sequel White Bear's Secret, Days of Majesty, The Legends of Treasure Island, Mosley, The Politician's Wife, Dalziel and Pascoe and Cor Blimey.

Late of Billinudgel and High Reading, England, Mr Pheloung is survived by his wife Heather, children Anthony, Daniel, Adel and Timothy.

Funeral details will appear in The Northern Star on Saturday August 10.

Vale Barrington Somers Pheloung, 10.05. 1954 - 01 08 19.