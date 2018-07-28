Menu
60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg (pictured) and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
Crime

World exclusive interview with family of triple axe murderer

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Jul 2018 3:24 PM

IN AN exclusive 60 Minutes interview, the girlfriend and aunt of a former Coast man who savagely killed his family with an axe will protest his innocence.

Henri van Breda, 23, was convicted by trial of murdering his mother, father and brother in a golf estate in Cape Town, South Africa.

His sister was the only survivor of the vicious 2015 attack.

 

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.
In June 2018, van Breda was ordered to serve a life sentence for each murder, 15 years for attempting to kill his sister and 12 months for perverting the course of justice.

During the trial, van Breda gave evidence his family was attacked by an intruder.

60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes has been given access to the van Breda murder files.

She will speak with van Breda's girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg and his aunt Leenta Nell, who both believe van Breda isn't guilty.

Liz Hayes' world exclusive story will be broadcast on 60 Minutes this Sunday on Channel 9.

