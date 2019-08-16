Menu
Pitcher Max Miotto in action for an Australian junior team. The Australian and Canadian under-18 teams will be in Lismore next week.
World Cup baseball teams head to Lismore for training

16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
AUSTRALIAN and Canadian baseball teams competing in the Under 18 World Cup in South Korea this September will be training in Lismore next week in the lead-up to the big event.

Both teams will be in Lismore for a training camp and games at Albert Park.

"We encourage baseball enthusiasts to come along and enjoy the games,” Lismore City Council Events Officer Leanne Clark said.

"We have a huge baseball and softball following in Lismore and these players are the talent of the future.

"These types of training camps are exactly what we want to see taking place at Albert Park and is why the current upgrades to our facility are so important.”

Lismore City Council is undertaking a $4.95 million upgrade of the Albert Park Baseball and Softball Complex in two stages.

"The stage one upgrade is complete and has already put the Lismore facility at an international level allowing training camps and matches of this calibre to be hosted,” Clark said.

"International fixtures like this bring with them great benefits for Lismore. The exposure of Lismore's first-class baseball facilities to the rest of the world is priceless.

"The economic impact of hosting two full baseball squads in Lismore also benefits everyone in the local community.

"Our city has a long tradition of baseball and this multimillion dollar upgrade is only possible because of the tenacity and hard work of our local volunteers and baseball and softball enthusiasts.”

" The Far North Coast Baseball Association plays a massive role in hosting these events and is a key partner with Lismore City Council in making Lismore the home of baseball in Australia.”

Lismore Northern Star

