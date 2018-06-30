World Cup knockout: Who plays who and when

THE World Cup started with eight groups of four, 32 nations in all seeking to make it to the knockout stage.

Colombia and - just barely - Japan grabbed the two spots from Group H, and England and Belgium sorted out the top of Group F to solidify the field going forward.

Here's a look at what's next.

Round of 16 - first bracket

France v Argentina, Sunday, midnight (EST), Kazan

Uruguay v Portugal, Sunday, 4am (EST), Sochi

Brazil v Mexico, Tuesday,, midnight (EST), Samara

Belgium v Japan, Tuesday, 4am (EST), Rostov

This section is absolutely loaded with quality. If the winner comes from here then they will have seriously earned it. It kicks off with two high-powered matches right out of the gate: France plays Argentina, followed by Uruguay and Luis Suarez against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the winners meeting in the quarter final. Belgium - one of the few top-tier teams to deliver on its hype so far - then face Japan. Neymar and a Brazil lineup that seems to be finding their form play a mercurial Mexico squad that knocked off Germany and South Korea but got hammered by Sweden.

Second bracket



Russia v Spain, Monday, midnight (EST), Moscow

Denmark v Croatia, Monday 4am (EST), Nizhny Novgorod

Sweden v Switzerland, Wednesday midnight (EST), Saint Petersburg

Colombia v England, Wednesday, 4am (EST), Moscow

The easier of the two sections without a doubt. Any one of the eight could emerge as the finalist. Russia host Spain in Moscow's main stadium, with Denmark, who haven't lost since late 2016, facing Croatia, which eased through its group with three wins. England will carry high expectations into their match against a talented Colombia team after essentially choosing that matchup by fielding a squad of reserves in its last group game against Belgium. And finally there is an intriguing showdown between a Swedish side that won a tough group against a Swiss team with issues in the back but enough talent up front to score against anyone.





Quarter finals



Uruguay/Portugal v France/Argentina - July 7, midnight (EST)



Brazil/Mexico v Belgium/Japan - July 7, 4am (EST)



Sweden/Switzerland v England/Colombia - July 8, midnight (EST)



Russia/Spain v Croatia/Denmark - July 8, 4pm (EST).