‘World class’: Lynn’s warning for Aussies

CHRIS Lynn has warned Pakistan will be a much stiffer challenge for Australia than Sri Lanka after the world's No.1 ranked Twenty20 team kicked off their tour with a win.

Lynn got a close look at the Pakistan side in Sydney on Thursday, as they cruised to a six-wicket victory over his Cricket Australia XI at Bankstown Oval.

While Australia have annihilated Sri Lanka in the first two games of the summer, Pakistan have already shown they will be a far different side come Sunday's T20 opener.

Spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are ranked No.2 and No.4 in the world, with the latter taking 3-30 on Thursday to hold the inexperienced hosts to 6-134.

The world's top-ranked T20 bat Fakhar Zaman then hit 43 off 39 in the pursuit, while Babar Azam struck 34 and Harris Sohail powered to 32 from 22 as Paksitan claimed the win with 13 balls to spare.

Chris Lynn watches his leg stump fly. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

"I think they've brought a stronger side out than the Sri Lankans," Lynn, who captained the CA XI, said.

"They've got guys who can bowl 150km/h and batters who are world class. Stats prove that. They put on a clinical performance.

"That's why they're one of the top T20 teams in the world.

"They've got a left arm spinner in Imad Wasim and Shadb Khan is a genius with the ball as well. Our batters will have a tougher challenge than against Sri Lanka.

"But the Aussies are striving for No.1 in the world and they won't stop until they get that." Lynn also expected Pakistan to have an advantage in that the three-match T20 series will start on the drier wickets of Sydney and Canberra.

The Brisbane Heat opener himself hit 24 off 16 on Thursday, with all but two of his runs coming in boundaries against the three-pronged left-arm pace attack.

He was eventually bowled by Wahab Riaz (1-28), who will form a key part of Pakistan's summer alongside Mohammad Amir.

Towering towering quick Mohammad Irfan (1-19) also looked damaging, sending them down from his height of 216cm.

He clean bowled Ryan Gibson with the first ball of the match to kickstart Pakistan's tour.

"I actually asked the umpire ... I wanted (the sightscreen) go up and down. He's a gentle giant, but he is a bit awkward when he runs in," Lynn said.

"He's got that X-factor about him, he's stood down from the other formats of the game to concentrate on the shorter format.

"We've seen for a number of years now how classy he is.

"Wahab Riaz takes them across, Amir swings them back in and Irfan swung a few today. They're not all predictable with all them being left arm."